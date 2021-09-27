An alligator in Florida ‘photobombs’ a police officer’s selfie.

An alligator “photobombed” a Central Florida police officer who was attempting to take a selfie last week.

The police agency posted the amusing selfie to social media and assured followers that it was genuine. Though the cop seems unfazed by the unintentional encounter with the terrifying snake, numerous users expressed their displeasure if they were in the same circumstance.

On Thursday morning, the Palm Bay Police Department posted the photo to Facebook. A happy police appears in the selfie’s foreground, while an alligator struggles to escape a storm drain appears in the background.

“When you’re simply trying to snap a normal sewer selfie and get photobombed…[at least he smiled],” the department explained.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was called to the site, and the gator, which was believed to be stuck inside the drain, was safely removed.

The department used the post to advise Floridians that they should never approach or feed an alligator. Residents should instead contact the FWC’s nuisance alligator hotline.

There are 1.3 million alligators in Florida, and while most like to stay to themselves, others can be dangerous. The FWC established a statewide nuisance alligator program to keep people safe, allowing authorized trappers to remove gators from inhabited areas.

A gator must be at least 4-feet long and pose a hazard to humans, pets, or property to be labeled a nuisance.

Hundreds of people commented on Thursday’s post, saying it was hilarious.

“What a Kodak moment!” exclaims the narrator. One user commented, “You can’t live in Florida without seeing a few of these in your backyard.”

Another commented, “Tell me you live in Florida without telling me you live in Florida.”

Of course, several people stated that they would be terrified if they came across a gator.

One commenter said, “I would sell my house.”

“I understand officers suffer risk on a daily basis, but I would have ran away like the roadrunner,” stated another.

This isn’t the first time an alligator has been discovered within a storm drain in Florida.

A 6-footer attacked a jogger in Sarasota in December. This is a condensed version of the information.