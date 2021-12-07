An alleged kidnapper was apprehended with a teen girl at the Canadian border due to a lack of a COVID-19 test.

Authorities said they recovered a teen girl who claimed she was kidnapped from her Connecticut home after the suspected kidnapper and the girl failed to present proof of COVID-19 testing while attempting to enter the Canadian border.

The alleged kidnapper, Christopher Costanzo, was denied entrance into Canada, along with the 16-year-old unidentified victim, due to a lack of COVID-19 testing. Costanzo was apprehended when the girl told authorities at the Vermont border that she had been kidnapped and held against her will by him, according to the New York Post.

Costanzo allegedly kidnapped and sexually molested the youngster in Torrington, Connecticut, before fleeing to Canada. He then allegedly tied her up with a shoelace and put her into the trunk of her parents’ car with a knife. According to an arrest affidavit, Costanzo retrieved the girl from the trunk and placed her in the car before attempting to cross the border.

According to the officials, the girl contacted Costanzo through a common friend and went to see him on December 1. The girl was last seen at 6 p.m. the same day, according to her parents. Costanzo, according to the adolescent, sexually attacked her that night and forced her into the trunk of the car before driving her away.

After getting the girl out of the trunk, Costanzo allegedly sexually attacked her again at night. According to the arrest complaint, Costanzo stopped at a convenience store on their trip to Canada and put her in the backseat, still confined by the shoelace.

The girl was urged to “act normal” and go along with Costanzo’s story as they approached the border. According to CT Insider, the young man informed border authorities that they were siblings and that they were heading to Canada for four days to visit friends.

Costanzo allegedly took strands of the victim’s hair from the car trunk and a single shoelace from the backseat to restrain the girl, according to investigators. They also found the knife he used to allegedly threaten the girl. According to rumors, Costanzo is anticipated to face federal charges.

Costanzo, meantime, was being investigated for a sexual assault accusation involving another victim, who was also threatened with a knife, according to investigators.