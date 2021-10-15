An alleged Capitol rioter requests that his ankle bracelet be removed, claiming that it is interfering with his exercise regimen.

Doolin claimed that the monitoring bracelet he wears on his left leg interferes with his exercises and basketball games at a hearing in Washington, D.C., according to the case file.

He further claimed that wearing the device caused him to develop “annoying blisters.” According to NBC News, Doolin’s defense contended that the ankle bracelet hampers his mobility and ability to work as a bread delivery man, which requires him to travel.

During the hearing, Doolin stated that the “physical labor” he is obliged to perform for his job is best done in shorts, but that he is required to wear jeans because he does not want “the company or myself to seem terrible.”

According to his defense, the time required to assemble evidence in the January 6 instances might be considerable, requiring Doolin to wear the monitoring device for an extended amount of time.

Now what’s going on: Joshua Doolin, the defendant, appeared in court on January 6. He’s contending that he shouldn’t be required to wear a GPS ankle tracker. The ankle monitor, he claims, interferes with his basketball game and causes “annoying blisters.” (In this case, he has pled not guilty.) pic.twitter.com/96TBYw1goi — MacFarlane News (@MacFarlaneNews) Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) 15th of October, 2021 According to reports, the prosecution defended Doolin’s need for a GPS ankle bracelet since he “considered” bringing weapons on January 6, which he deemed “very disturbing.” According to NBC, in reaction to Doolin’s comments, the judge advised that he meet with his lawyers and pretrial officers on Friday to “figure something out” to help him do his job.

According to a court document, Doolin’s allegations include assaulting, refusing, or impeding certain Capitol officials, assisting in the theft of government property, restricting a building or ground without lawful permission, violent entry, and disorderly behavior at the Capitol. Doolin, who was apprehended on June 30 in Florida, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Doolin is accused of “obtaining a riot shield” by carrying zip ties around the Capitol, according to the prosecution.

Doolin is one of five people accused of assaulting police officers during the riot with flagpoles and other things. The rest of them. This is a condensed version of the information.