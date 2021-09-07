An alleged 80-year-old man was strangled to death after allegedly demanding sex from the accused’s wife.

A shopkeeper in India is accused of strangling an 80-year-old man to death after he repeatedly demanded to have sex with his wife.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused, Mohan Chaudhary, 33, was detained Monday after the elderly victim’s body was discovered in a pond in Navi Mumbai.

Shamakant Naik, the dead, reportedly held properties worth millions in the Ulwe region, including flats, stores, and plots, while Chaudhary maintained a grocery store in the vicinity.

Initially, police believed Naik was murdered over a property dispute, but after further inquiry, they discovered Chaudhary was the perpetrator, according to Latestly.

On Aug. 29, Chaudhary accompanied Naik’s son, Shekhar, to file a missing person report for the victim, according to Hindustan Times. Naik’s family informed detectives he went missing on August 29 and that his phone has been turned off since then.

On Aug. 31, authorities examined CCTV footage from the area and located Chaudhary on the back of his bike carrying a body wrapped in a bedsheet.

According to Ravindra Patil of the NRI Coastal police station, Chaudhary killed Naik because the latter had sought sex from his wife and had promised to pay up to INR 10,000 ($136.68) for it.

“Naik was a regular at Chaudhary’s food store. Chaudhary had been given Rs 5,000 by Naik in exchange for sleeping with his wife. Naik promised him Rs 10,000 on Aug. 29 and urged Chaudhary to send his wife Heena to Naik’s godown, according to Patil. “Angry at his demand, Chaudhary shoved Naik, who fell to the ground and began bleeding as his skull collided with a table corner. Chaudhary strangled Naik after promptly closing the shop’s shutter. In the washroom, he stored the body.”

The body was stored in the toilet until Aug. 31, when Chaudhary threw it in a pond in the early hours of the morning, according to Patil. During the investigation, Chaudhary told the officers that after disposing of the deceased’s body, he put his clothes and phone into a garbage bin.