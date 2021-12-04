An alcoholic father, 25, was on the verge of losing his daughter due to his ‘out of control’ addiction.

After contemplating death due to his addiction, a man now wants to assist others in their challenges.

As a youngster, Connor Derbyshire started drinking once a week and quickly developed an addiction to alcohol.

He described how he used to look forward to payday so he could go out to the pub and spend his money, until his drinking addiction cost him his job.

In an Aldi supermarket, a woman’s pocket ‘exploded like a firecracker.’

“I started drinking when I was about 16, and I was never the traditional kind to go sit in the park with folks,” the 25-year-old told The Washington Newsday. I’d rather have my parents go to the store and purchase me some alcohol to sip at home.

“It seems that I was a little too fond of the flavor. From the time I was 16 until I was 18, I would drink one day a week. That’s when everything changed on my 18th birthday. I obtained my own identification and was able to obtain service in pubs.” Connor described his normal drinking day, saying, “A typical day I would always start with lager, I learned that four cans was never enough, and it was then cheaper to get a box of ten than it was to acquire two packs of four.”

“After the ten were gone, I’d go out and look for more, whether it was at the pub or by texting buddies.” If it were a pub, I’d have two more pints and then hit the whiskey; after the second whiskey, I’d forget everything.” Around this time, Connor, who lives in St Helens, was suffering from mental health concerns, which were exacerbated by drinking, eventually leading to Connor being sectioned for his own protection following suicide attempts.

His physical condition deteriorated as a result of his addiction, and he lost weight.

Connor met his now-wife Victoria while in the throes of his addiction, and the two had a five-year-old daughter named Maddison.

“I just spent five days in the hospital unit,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“The summary comes to an end.”