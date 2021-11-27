An alarming late-night potty habit that could indicate a serious illness.

According to a new YouGov study, prostate cancer is the most frequent cancer in males, but most men are unaware of its symptoms.

The majority of males polled by the polling firm were unable to recognize any indicators of the cancer, which affects 47,500 people and kills 11,500 people each year.

Prostate cancer is typically missed until it has grown in size due to its slow growth and absence of early symptoms.

The toilet practice that could indicate the presence of a “aggressive malignancy”

Even older men who are more at risk of prostate cancer were mainly unable to recognize the most prevalent symptoms, with 54 percent of 70 to 79-year-olds not knowing any.

Men, on the other hand, were more likely to have had a prostate exam with a doctor as they became older, which is an important step in fighting prostate cancer, which typically doesn’t show symptoms until it’s advanced.

Prostate Cancer UK’s Head of Improving Care, Amy Rylance, said: “Because prostate disease is the most frequent cancer in men, it’s critical that men understand the facts, as well as the signs and symptoms.

“However, it’s crucial to remember that prostate cancer normally doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s advanced.

“This means that men can’t afford to wait until symptoms appear before acting; instead, they should assess their risk of developing the condition before it’s too late.”

Prostate cancer affects one out of every eight men at some point in their lives, and it affects one out of every four black males.

Prostate Cancer UK advises at-risk populations, such as black males, men over 50, and anyone with a family history of prostate cancer, should talk to their doctor about prostate tests starting at the age of 45.

In the United Kingdom, there is no prostate cancer screening program, but the PSA blood test is one of the main techniques for doctors to look for signs of prostate cancer, along with a rectal exam.

The PSA blood test, however, is not reliable enough to screen for prostate cancer in persons who have no symptoms, according to Cancer Research UK.

People’s awareness is all the more vital as a result. “The summary has come to an end.”