An Air Force officer was fatally bitten by a deadly snake that had taken up residence in her toilet at the base.

A poisonous snake concealed in the toilet of a Nigerian Aviation Force officer’s quarters at an air installation, biting her to death. The snake is thought to have gotten into her toilet via the septic tank.

According to Vanguard News, Lance Corporal Bercy Ogah was using a restroom in her flat at the NAF Base in Abuja, Nigeria, when the event occurred on Friday.

Despite being bitten by the deadly venomous reptile, Ogah drove her children to safety at a relative’s house before heading to the nearby NAF Hospital, according to local media sources. Her condition, however, had deteriorated by that time.

“It took a long for her to be given the anti-venom shot once she arrived at the hospital. I discovered that the person in charge of the medications was not on duty, in addition to the vaccination not being easily available “Punch Magazine quoted an unnamed source close to officer Ogah as stating.

The snake could not be identified, according to the article, and the woman was bitten on a highly sensitive portion of her body, making survival impossible.

Reptiles and other wild animals were common in the base, according to the source.

“The base is home to a wide variety of wild creatures. Snakes are frequently seen by those who stay there. Because she was not present, the base’s residences were recently fumigated, but hers was left behind. The snake had to have taken refuge in the toilet “According to the source.

Authorities dispatched snake rescuers as soon as the news broke, and the reptile was removed from the officer’s apartment.

According to local media accounts, reptiles thrive in the water tank at the back of the structure. The snake is thought to have climbed into the structure through one of the chambers at the back of the block, according to wildlife police.

A 47-year-old guy was recently bitten in the genitals by a poisonous snake, resulting in scrotal necrosis, a necrotic infection of the scrotum. A snouted cobra that was sitting in the toilet bowl bit the unidentified man’s genitals while he was on vacation in South Africa. The man felt a burning feeling in his genitals right away, as well as “a discomfort that rose through his crotch to his side, upper chest, and abdomen.”