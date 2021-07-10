An aggressive online troll hijacked Gary Barlow’s Twitter account.

Strange tweets began surfacing in the 50-year-Twitter old’s feed shortly after 2 p.m. today.

The words appear to be from a troll who wishes the Take That singer a “slow and horrible death.”

After an earlier authentic post on the account showing Gary wishing former bandmate Jason Orange a happy birthday, the messages appeared to have been erased.

The hateful remarks came four hours after the idyllic photo of the two with their arms around each other at what appeared to be an awards ceremony.

“Die a genuine slow and painfull [sic]death you cross eyes obese f**k,” said the first insulting Tweet.

This was followed by two additional Tweets a few minutes later.

“No skill c**t,” one muttered, while the final said, “Die die die cross eyes.”

The offending Tweets have now vanished from the channel, which appears to have been returned to the pop artist and his management company’s control.

Gary Barlow isn’t the only singer who has appeared to be the victim of a Twitter hacker in the last week.

Aled Jones, a former angelic sounding choir boy, was compelled to apologize on Sunday afternoon (July 4) when admirers were stunned when a pornographic picture appeared on his Twitter profile.

Fans of the ‘Walking in the Air’ singer were astonished to see a photo of him bulging in black Calvin Klein underwear uploaded on his Fleet account, but he has now denied it was his fault.

The image of the man’s crotch was shared as a temporary tweet that vanished after 24 hours and could not be shared, replied to publicly, or embedded on other websites.

On Sunday night, the Songs of Praise host, 50, issued a series of tweets denying any involvement in the nasty image’s upload after working immediately to remove it.

“I’ve been hacked sorry everyone!” the Welshman tweeted, denying understanding what a Fleet (temporary Tweet) was. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx