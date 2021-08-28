An affiliate of the Islamic State claims to have struck US forces in Kabul.

Isis-K, the Afghan affiliate of the so-called Islamic State, has claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul airport.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen assaulted crowds of Afghans gathered at Kabul’s airport, killing at least 60 Afghans and 12 US forces, according to officials.

The Islamic State-Khorasan Province, named after an ancient name for the region, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted American forces and their Afghan partners.

A photo of the bomber who carried out the act was included in the statement, according to the terrorist group.

The image depicts the suspected attacker standing with the bomb belt in front of the black IS flag, with just his eyes visible due to a black fabric concealing his face.

There was no mention of a second suicide bomber or gunmen in the statement. It was not possible to independently verify the assertion.

The bomber also managed to go through Taliban security checkpoints and approach within five meters of a group of US soldiers, translators, and collaborators before detonating his explosives, according to IS.

Taliban were also among the dead, according to the report. The hardline IS group has fought the Taliban, which it considers traitors for agreeing to a peace agreement with the US.

According to the statement, the bomber evaded US security procedures and targeted a camp where US forces were gathering paperwork for persons who had collaborated with the military.