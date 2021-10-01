An Adorable Interaction Between a Cat and a Window Cleaner Melts Hearts Across the Internet.

Scooter the cat not only enjoys fantastic views of the Toronto skyline from his apartment, but he’s also made a new buddy in the building’s window cleaner.

For most people, washing the windows of massive skyscrapers would be a terrifying and laborious work, but the possibility of seeing this kitty must make it a lot more tempting.

Scooter’s owner shared the touching moment he met the window cleaner, albeit through a thick sheet of glass, on TikTok, and it received over a million views in only one day.

They commented, “The most wholesome thing happened today,” and included a video of Scooter wandering about the flat while listening to Coldplay’s “Yellow.”

The cat approached the wide window, perhaps mesmerized by the window cleaner outside. He took a cautious approach, climbing onto the ledge and using his head to follow the tools.

He didn’t take long to start pawing at the window, attempting to participate in the fun. The window cleaner slowed down for a few moments, waiting for Scooter to paw at the tool and communicating with him each time.

Scooter already has a sizable internet following, with 300,000 followers on his Instagram account, which features footage of him in all his adorable splendor. The account’s videos frequently feature “reasons he wouldn’t survive in the wild,” such as drinking regular Starbucks, having his own seat at the table for Sunday brunch, and being tucked in every night—the epitome of a spoiled pet.

Scooter, who is one year old, also enjoys being carried around the city in his own backpack with a bubble window in the shape of a spaceship, much to the delight of TikTok watchers.

Most people, though, have been captivated by his new friendship with the window cleaner.

A viewer said, “I’d get fired on the first day because I’d sit there all day.”

One TikTok user remarked, “I’m a window cleaner just like this man and honestly, watching cats in the window attempting to chase the tools enhances my day.”

Another remarked, “All I need is a compilation of window cleaners and kitties and I’ll die happy.”

