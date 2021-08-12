An acid balloon was allegedly thrown at a rape victim in an attempt to persuade her to drop her complaint.

In India, a 38-year-old lady was viciously beaten with acid in an alleged attempt to get her to drop a rape accusation she had made.

On Sunday night, the tragedy occurred in Mumbai, India’s financial metropolis. The woman has filed a police report alleging that she was assaulted by an unknown individual while returning home. According to The Indian Express, the attacker tossed an acid balloon at her and threatened to drop the rape and extortion complaint she had filed two months ago against a woman and her pals.

The woman’s screams alerted nearby police officers, who transported her to the hospital, where medics verified the acid attack.

According to the victim’s complaint, she received serious leg injuries and was sent to the hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the woman had a falling out with her business partner’s girlfriend, who also worked with them. The victim filed a rape and extortion lawsuit against the woman and her pals in June.

The woman said that she has been threatened to drop the rape report ever since she submitted it. She also filed a complaint about the threats she had been getting last week.

So yet, no arrests have been made by the police. They have, however, filed a charge of assaulting someone with acid and have begun an inquiry.

According to Hindustan Times, an investigating officer, Indrajit Mohite, said, “We are currently scanning the CCTVs of the neighborhood to identify the accused.” According to the police, they are also looking into whether the attacker was hired by the people suspected of raping the victim.

An accused rapist on bail in India was nabbed in June for murdering a lady who had accused him of raping her. The woman was allegedly stabbed to death by the suspect, identified only by his first name Netram, from the Indian state of Rajasthan, after she refused to drop her complaint against him. He’s also suspected of wounding the woman’s younger sister, who was in the house at the time of the attack.