An ABBA-themed spectacle will be held at Bongo’s Bingo in Liverpool.

Bongo’s Bingo is offering 20 ABBA-themed bingo sessions in Liverpool throughout November and December, so get your dance pants on.

Bongo’s Bingo, which has nearly 50 locations worldwide, combines standard bingo games with dance-offs, rave intervals, audience engagement, and a range of prizes to be won, including enormous unicorns, Henry Hoovers, mobility scooters, and karaoke machines.

The ABBA-themed nights will be similar, but with the addition of the Swedish pop group’s hit music and themed prizes, allowing you to boogie the night away to hits like Dancing Queen, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,

The best bottomless brunches in Liverpool may be found in bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Aside from bingo and prizes, some nights will feature a special guest appearance by Lee and Simon of boyband Blue. Boyzlife, a supergroup comprised of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden, will perform on other nights.

Instagram

It’s ideal for a fun company Christmas party or a get-together with pals. Look down!

This event is reserved for people above the age of 18, and tickets are currently available for £30.