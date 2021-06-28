An abandoned tavern that was once home to a large cannabis cultivation is being converted into apartments.

The Linacre, which had been shuttered for about five years, was discovered to be the site of a cannabis farm in 2019 when police discovered nearly 1,000 plants worth an estimated £4 million inside the vacant bar.

It has sat vacant since then, but plans submitted to Sefton Council suggest that the current owner, Mohamed Ghori, wants to convert it into six flats.

Mr Ghori has requested to convert the top floors into four distinct apartments after receiving conditional clearance for two of the units on the ground floor in February this year.

The first and second floors would each be split into two one-bedroom flats, according to the most recent plans presented to the council.

Despite the fact that the flats all fulfill the government’s minimal size requirements, drawings show that the rooms will be cramped, with one of the bedrooms being no bigger than a regular parking space.

The council’s planning officer said the 19th-century pub’s “return to active use” was “welcomed” by the borough’s conservation team, who approved the previous planning application, which split the ground floor into two, two-bedroom apartments.

Despite the lack of parking, the council’s roads department stated that the bar was “extremely accessible to public transportation with bus stops on Linacre Lane and Stanley Road within easy walking distance supplied by frequent bus services enabling access to both local and distant locations.”

They also mentioned that there was unlimited parking in front of the structure, which may meet the needs of future inhabitants.

The ideas will be available for public viewing and feedback on the council’s website until July 22, and the council hopes to make a decision by August 17.