An 85-year-old man was sentenced to ten years in prison for driving over and killing a romantic rival.

Westbrook pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the hit-and-run that occurred three years ago before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor. According to the Associated Press, the punishment was handed down on Monday and revealed on Tuesday.

In December 2018, the Asbury Park Press stated that Westbrook followed Rivera, a neighbor from the adjoining Dr. Robinson Towers apartment building, to a liquor store at the Super Supermarket on Memorial Drive. He waited for Rivera in an area designated for delivery trucks for several minutes.

Rivera walked in front of Westbrook’s SUV after exiting the business, which Westbrook had driven onto the sidewalk. Westbrook slammed into him and dragged him a few steps. Westbrook admitting to not slowing down or attempting to stop his automobile. He’s also aware that his activities contributed to Rivera’s death.

Westbrook returned to his residence after striking Rivera with his vehicle, according to a press release. The victim’s blood and hair were discovered in the undercarriage of the SUV, which was parked a few hundred feet away from the crime site.

During the plea hearing, Westbrook stated that he recognized Rivera from seeing him at their apartment complex, where Rivera worked as a security guard.

According to the APP, Westbrook pleaded guilty when it was revealed to him that if he had not pleaded guilty, he might have faced a sentence of up to 30 years in prison for a first-degree felony. The state agreed to charge him with a second-degree offense and recommended a 10-year sentence as part of the plea deal. Before he is eligible for parole, he must complete 85 percent of his sentence.

Westbrook’s hit-and-run wasn’t his first violent encounter with a romantic rival or with Rivera.

Authorities claim Westbrook and Rivera had a physical altercation in the apartment building corridor a month prior, throwing canes at one other before Westbrook hit the victim in the nose.

Westbrook’s defense team tried unsuccessfully to have him declared incompetent for trial, claiming he was suffering from memory loss. However, a doctor testified that she thought Westbrook was fabricating or exaggerating his memory loss.

