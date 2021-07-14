An 80-year-old woman was sentenced to prison for the murder of her 60-year-old husband.

In Red Willow County Court on Monday, Lavetta Langdon was sentenced to eight to ten years in jail for the murder of her husband, Larry Langdon, at the couple’s McCook home in August 2020, according to KNOP.

After pleading no contest to the criminal manslaughter of her 79-year-old husband on June 1, the elderly widow was found guilty.

According to an earlier report by Local 4, Lavetta informed authorities that she shot Larry twice in his sleep after he punched her on both cheeks in an argument over money. According to WOWT, she also alleged that Larry, whom she married in 1960, had been abusing her for almost 50 years.

Prosecutors offered insights from doctors on Lavetta’s case on behalf of the state to prove that there was a motivation and that it had elements of first-degree murder.

WOWT described Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood as saying, “While she was forthright about the crime, it is not a logically fair basis to settle this case.”

He explained, “There is no way under Nebraska law that this [is]a valid defense, and it does not justify or explain her actions.”

According to WOWT, court papers suggest Lavetta was subjected to extreme abuse, including torture and seclusion. In one instance of violence, she claimed she was forced to “undress and eat dog food in front of their four girls.”

The state recommended that she be sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison for the murder, which was caught on home surveillance camera. Instead, Judge David Urbom sentenced her to eight to ten years in prison, with a four-year prospect of release.

“I have to think about what’s right for you, what’s right for the public, and what’s right for you to rehabilitate you. Many aspects must be considered: age, criminal background, education, and so on. The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter is 20 years. You, Lavetta, are without a doubt afflicted with battery women’s syndrome. There’s no doubt you lived in misery, but after reviewing the reports and security camera footage, I believe the murder was unjustified,” the judge stated.

“Your counsel argued domestic violence,” he added. In the end, you murdered a man in cold blood. I’m not going to put you on probation. There was no one who deserved to be killed. I wouldn’t inflict any less of a penalty if I could.”

