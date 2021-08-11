An 8-year-old girl was sacrificed in an occult ritual, and her eye was gouged out to make an amulet.

Police claimed Monday that an 8-year-old girl whose mangled body with her eye gouged out was discovered on Aug. 5 was executed as part of a human sacrifice. The incident occurred in the Indian state of Bihar, at a village in Munger.

The girl’s family initially claimed that she had been raped and died, according to authorities. According to Hindustan Times, an autopsy report issued over the weekend ruled out rape.

A local occultist encouraged a man to sacrifice a girl to prevent his wife’s pregnancy from ending in a miscarriage, according to an investigation into the incident.

Parvez Alam, who claimed to be a local occultist, asked a villager, Dilip Kumar Choudhary, to perform a human sacrifice, according to Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) JJ Reddy.

Choudhary acknowledged to killing the girl after questioning. He further claimed that Alam requested the eye of a 10-year-old child or girl so that he could build an amulet for the wife using minor’s blood and eyes. According to India.com, the occultist created the amulet that Choudhary’s wife wore around her neck after the heinous deed.

Choudhary, the main offender, told investigators, “We committed the crime on Alam’s urging.”

Police have detained Choudhary and Alam, as well as two other suspects, Tanvir Alam and Dasrath Kumar, who are alleged accomplices in the crime. Choudhary is said to have four children, two sons and two daughters, but wished for a fifth.

The girl went missing on the evening of Aug. 4 while returning home from a trip to the Ganga’s banks with her father. Three of the accused allegedly gathered in the location where the girl went and apprehended her.

Her family filed a police report after she failed to return home. The next morning, the girl’s disfigured body was discovered, with extensive injuries to her private parts and her right eye gouged out.

A bloodstained cloth and a pendant were discovered and brought to a forensic lab for analysis. Police had previously detained 12 persons in connection with the crime, but they had been freed following questioning.

After Choudhary confessed to his crime, the occultist was detained at his home.