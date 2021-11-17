An 8-month-old baby was born with a rare condition known as giant feet, which necessitated surgery.

According to media sources, an eight-month-old baby born with a rare disease that creates disproportionately huge feet and toes need surgery. Cureus, a medical publication, published the case of the Indian infant girl.

The girl’s parents apparently witnessed her lower limbs gradually enlarging since birth, ending in enormous feet.

“This was not linked to any delays in reaching developmental goals.” There had been no previous injuries, soreness, or changes in the skin. There is no history of comparable disorders in the family. The upper limbs were normal, according to the researchers.

The girl had Macrodystrophia Lipomatosa (MDL), often known as gigantism, which affects one or more fingers or toes, and sometimes entire limbs, according to tests.

An ultrasound was performed on the youngster, and the greater size of the toes and feet was discovered to be tissue. The girl’s doctors advised her to have corrective surgery.

This is the first time that researchers have seen a patient’s illness affect all ten toes. The optimal treatment choice for the infant girl is uncertain due to the rarity of the illness, according to researchers.

“It is critical to describe such anecdotal examples in order to gain knowledge about their clinicopathological behavior and standardize effective treatment options,” the paper stated, “since prospective studies are not feasible due to the rarity of the condition and scarcity of data.”

The unusual cause of limb gigantism can be mistaken with other common causes such as congenital lymphedema, according to the Italian Journal of Pediatrics. According to reports, this is an uncommon benign congenital disorder that is not hereditary.

Doctors published photos of an Indian man’s foot with the same problem in 2019. The MDL-affected 25-year-old had two substantially swollen toes. According to the report, the nameless man spent his childhood hiding his abnormally huge foot in special shoes to avoid being bullied. But by the time he was 20, the swelling had grown into a “cosmetic concern” that made it difficult for him to walk.