An 8-foot alligator was rescued from a storm drain in the neighborhood.

After being stuck for days in a storm drain in a Westchester, Florida neighborhood, an eight-foot alligator was liberated on Tuesday. According to NBC8, two adolescents were playing catch when the ball landed in a storm drain, where the lizard was discovered.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was dispatched to the scene to save the alligator, which had been caught in the storm drain over the weekend. A tow vehicle and personnel from the Miami-Dade County Public Works Department were also on hand to help.

Crews pushed around 1,500 gallons of water down the sewer to drive the alligator into a pond, and the alligator was back in its native home after a few hours.

“I feel awful that it is suffering in there right now,” a local told WSVN. “It’s so big that it can’t possibly back up into the canal.” We’re talking about a quarter-mile stretch of road that it would have to back up onto to go back into the canal.”

When authorities attempted to retrieve the alligator, it backed away and swam back into the canal, according to Ronald Washington of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Any day in which no one is hurt and no animals are hurt is a day in which our purpose is accomplished,” Washington added. “We’re the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and our top priority is to protect our natural resources, as well as public safety.”

Several people informed WSVN that they saw the alligator on Friday and alerted a number of different organizations, but no one responded.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had not received any calls until WSVN informed them on Tuesday, according to the news site.

According to Washington, the government evaluates if a contractor requires a permission to relocate the alligator depending on the information they receive. He further stated that if an alligator is encountered, humans should not attempt to feed it.

It is prohibited to intentionally feed wild American alligators or American crocodiles, according to Florida Statute 372.667.

This isn’t the first time an alligator has been discovered in an unnatural location.

