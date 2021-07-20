An 18-year-old woman was discovered unconscious on the side of the road.

After a suspected street attack, an 18-year-old woman was discovered unconscious on the side of the road with serious head injuries.

After announcing that two men had been arrested in connection with the attack, police issued an appeal for witnesses and anyone with phone or dashcam evidence to come forward.

The person was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

On Monday, July 19, officers were dispatched to Pimbo Lane in Upholland, West Lancashire, soon before 6.30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old lady with “severe head injuries,” according to Lancashire Police.

“We are seeking for witnesses and footage after a woman was found unconscious by the roadside in Upholland,” a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were dispatched to Pimbo Lane just before 6.30 a.m. yesterday (July 19), where they discovered an 18-year-old woman suffering from serious head injuries.

“She was rushed to the hospital and her condition is stable.”

“A 19-year-old man from Bickerstaffe and a 22-year-old man from Skelmersdale were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault,” the spokeswoman said, confirming the arrests. They have now been released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Detectives are hoping that the alleged attack was captured on video.

“As a result of this incident, a young woman has been left with some very serious injuries, and at the moment we are seeking to discover the full circumstances of what happened,” said DS Di Higham of West Lancs CID.

““Any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage that could help our investigations should call police as soon as possible.”

“A lot of members of the public stopped to help the victim,” the investigator said, “and I would personally want to thank them all for their assistance.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police at [email protected] or call 101, mentioning log 0271 from July 19, 2021.