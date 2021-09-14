An 18-year-old boy died after mistaking rat poison for toothpaste and brushing his teeth with it.

In India, an 18-year-old girl died after mistaking rat poison for toothpaste and brushing her teeth with it.

The incident occurred in Mumbai, India’s largest metropolis and one of the world’s most populous, according to authorities. Apsana Khan, the girl, got up on September 3 and went to clean her teeth like she usually did. She did, however, pick up and utilize a container of rat poison cream that was kept next to the toothpaste tube.

“While brushing her teeth, she realized she hadn’t used the toothpaste, so she instantly cleaned her mouth,” a police officer told the Indian Express.

Khan, who was afraid to tell her parents because she was afraid they would chastise her, kept consuming pills because she was restless with severe stomach aches, according to local media. Her parents eventually discovered she was ill and took her to at least three different hospitals, both private and public. Her health, on the other hand, continued to deteriorate with time.

She eventually informed her family of what had occurred. They took her to Sir JJ Hospital for treatment on Sunday. Despite treatment, the young lady died on Sunday evening.

According to Siasat Daily, quoting IANS, the girl is survived by her parents, an older sister, and two younger brothers.

The girl died of poisoning, according to an autopsy. The event was investigated by the Dharavi Police Station, which gathered materials for forensic analysis. On Monday, police recorded her family’s testimony about the occurrence and filed an accidental death report. In this case, no charges were made.

