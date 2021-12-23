An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy has been recognized for rescuing a choking classmate and a woman from a burning house.

When a fellow choking classmate stumbled into the classroom on Dec. 9, Davyon Johnson hurried to his friend’s help. To dislodge the hat, Johnson jumped into action and utilized an abdominal thrust on his teammate.

The boy was pulling the cap off his bottle to fill it up when it became trapped in his throat, according to Muskogee Public School Principal Latricia Dawkins. “Davyon ran over and executed the Heimlich maneuver right away,” Dawkins told the Enid News & Eagle. “According to the witnesses, the bottle top popped out when he did it.” Johnson, whom Dawkins refers to as a “Dual Hero,” has expressed an interest in becoming an emergency medical technician, according to Dawkins (EMT). “So he got to put that ambition into action and saved that young man right away,” she continued.

Johnson later saved an elderly woman who was attempting to flee her flaming home. The fire was spreading from the back to the front of the house.

According to the New York Daily News, Davyon added, “It was a crippled person walking out of her house.” “She was sitting on her front porch. But, as a decent citizen, I decided to cross and assist her in loading her belongings into her truck and driving away.” Johnson learned the Heimlich maneuver on YouTube and thinks it’s a useful skill to have. “Just in case you’re in my circumstance,” he added, “you’ll know what to do.”

Johnson’s brave acts were acknowledged by three awards from the Muskogee School Board, the Sheriff’s Office, and the local police department last week during the Muskogee School Board Meeting.

In a Facebook post, the school noted that the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office “gave Johnson with a certificate identifying him as an honor member of their force.”

“I felt wonderful, excited,” Johnson stated to the Eagle after winning the honors.

LaToya Johnson, Johnson’s mother, expressed her pride in her son and claimed she was not surprised by his rapid actions.

