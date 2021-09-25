An 11-year-old boy was accidentally stabbed by a scare actor at a haunted house attraction.

A scare actor at a haunted house attraction in Berea, Ohio, inadvertently stabbed an 11-year-old youngster with a real knife last weekend, according to authorities.

On the evening of Sept. 18, the youngster was ready to enter the 7 Floors of Hell haunted house at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea when he was stabbed, according to WOIO.

A boy was stabbed in the foot, and police were dispatched to the attraction. Witnesses told them that one of the actors working outside the haunted house, Christopher Pogozelski, 22, was scaring people with a huge bowie knife, according to News 5.

As a scare tactic, the actor approached the youngster and attempted to stab the ground. According to authorities, he cut through the victim’s Croc-style shoe by accident. The boy’s left toe had been severed.

The youngster was treated on the spot, but he reportedly refused to be sent to the hospital. The boy then proceeded to explore the haunted house attraction.

Later, the actor admitted to authorities that he had carried the knife with him from his residence. The haunted home had provided actors with prop blades, but he declined to use one.

“Using the knife was not a smart idea,” the actor revealed to officers, and the injury was an accident.

Officers took the knife, which had been taken as property in connection with the incident, and confiscated it.

Karen Bednarski, the boy’s mother, told News 5 that her son went to the haunted house to have some fun with his sister and family friends. But, she said, things became scary outdoors when they ran into one of the actors.

“He approached my son with the knife in his hand, intending to intimidate him, but my kid answered by stating, ‘That’s a fake.’ ‘I’m not afraid,’ Bednarski said.

Rodney Geffert, the president of Night Scream Entertainment, which owns 7 Floors of Hell, argued that it was an accident.

“I guess he got a touch too close,” says the narrator. It was a complete accident, and the boy’s toe was poked,” Geffert explained.

Actors were not authorized to touch consumers, according to Geffert, and could only utilize the rubber props given by the corporation. He alleged, however, that Pogozelski returned to his car that night and collected the bowie knife without their knowledge.

Pogozelski has been charged with negligent assault in connection with the incident, according to Lt. Tom Walker of the Berea Police Department.