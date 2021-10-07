An 11-foot alligator attacks a woman who falls into a canal, severely injuring her.

Authorities said that a woman in St. Petersburg, Florida was attacked by an alligator after slipping into a canal on Monday.

Unprovoked alligator attacks are uncommon in the state, despite the fact that they are exceedingly hazardous and even lethal. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, for example, reported 12 unprovoked bites by wild alligators on humans in 2020. Eight of the 12 were classified as “major bites,” meaning the victim “needed medical attention beyond first assistance to treat wounds.” Alligator attacks, on the other hand, resulted in zero deaths this year.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the nameless victim, who was reportedly homeless, was resting on a seawall when the incident occurred.

After then, the woman tumbled off the seawall and into the canal below. A passerby heard her calls for aid and dialed 911.

Before authorities could assist, the woman, who was said to be in her 50s, had suffered terrible injuries, particularly to her arms. Her injuries have since landed her in the hospital, where she is claimed to be in stable condition.

According to a Monday Facebook post from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, the event occurred at 6 a.m. local time.

The agency stated that “crews responded swiftly, utilizing ladders, safety lines, and saws to get to the victim.” “The person was rescued from the water using a rescue basket. The enormous alligator was present near the site, so SPPD stood guard for the victim and rescuers.” They went on to say that she had “serious injuries to her upper extremities” as a result of the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission awarded a permit to remove the potentially dangerous alligator following the incident.

The alligator, which measured 10 feet and 11 inches in length, was discovered by a trapper, according to commission spokesman Senior Officer Bryce Phillippi, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

The alligator was reportedly exterminated by the fire department, according to the news outlet, although the wildlife commission has yet to substantiate that claim.

The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue was contacted for additional comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publishing.

A number of other alligator attacks have been reported in Florida in recent weeks, with pet dogs being the primary victims. An alligator killed and ate a pet dog belonging to its owner in late September. This is a condensed version of the information.