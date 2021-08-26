An 11-day-old baby who was born with his liver outside his body has died after battling a rare condition.

An 11-day-old baby boy died after being born with a rare abnormality that caused a portion of his liver to protrude through his belly button. Keanu-Jay Brown was born with omphalocele, an abdominal wall birth abnormality.

According to The Otago Daily Times, the kid died last week in a hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The intestines, liver, and other organs of infants with this abnormality will protrude from the body via the belly button. A thin, practically translucent sac surrounds the organs, which is rarely opened or broken.

Despite the fact that the operation was undertaken to treat the omphalocele, the child was later diagnosed with Type 4 Laryngeal Cleft, an extremely unusual ailment. This means that instead of going into his stomach, the food he eats goes into his lungs. This is caused by a lack of tissue fusion between the larynx and the esophagus.

Though Keanu-family Jay’s had been aware of his omphalocele during pregnancy, the life-threatening Type 4 Laryngeal Cleft was discovered only a few days after his birth.

It was only discovered when nurses were attempting to introduce tubes down his throat that they noticed it. “I don’t think we’ve fully absorbed it. Since he was born, a lot has happened in our lives. We’ve been told everything, but I don’t think we’ve had enough time to process it all,” his mother, Sam Ayers, told the Otago Daily Times.

He was then transferred from Christchurch Women’s Hospital to Auckland Starship Hospital for further treatment.

However, more scans revealed that his condition was fatal and extremely serious. The child’s family was then told to keep him comfortable until he died.

Despite their decision to seek medical care in the United Kingdom, the country was put under lockdown, and the family was forced to return to Christchurch.

The child’s oxygen levels went so low on the return flight last Thursday that despite best efforts, he was unable to be rescued. “His fight for life came to an end in a very terrible way. The news organization cited Ayers as saying, “He was such a warrior.”

The family is also grateful for the opportunity to give him a proper send-off on Sunday. “With all of his brothers and close family surrounding him, Keanu had a very nice send-off.”