Amy Winehouse’s final stage outfit is up for sale for £180,000.

At an auction of Amy Winehouse’s belongings, the outfit she wore during her final stage performance sold for more than 243,000 USD (£180,000).

More than 800 pieces, including apparel, handwritten letters, and accessories that became cornerstones of her image, were auctioned off at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, raising more than $4 million (£3 million) for charity.

Many of the high-profile objects drew bids that exceeded their pre-auction projections.

The figure-hugging halter minidress designed by stylist Naomi Parry and worn by Winehouse during her final stage performance in June 2011, a month before her death, sold for £180,000, more than 16 times its original estimate.

On June 18, the singer, who was 27 at the time of her death on July 23, 2011, wore the bamboo and flower pattern dress to a gig in Belgrade, Serbia.

The singer’s bright red leather heart-shaped Moschino bag, which she wore to the 2007 Brit Awards, where she won the best British female solo artist award, sold for 204,800 dollars (£152,000), more than 13 times its pre-auction estimate.

A Dolce & Gabbana stage-worn dress in gold flame sold for 150,000 dollars (£111,000), more than 30 times its suggested price.

More than 121,000 dollars (£90,000) was raised through a Temperley London tan and black jumpsuit she wore for her performance honoring Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday. It was estimated to be worth $1,000.

The brown peep-toe heels worn by Christian Louboutin during the same performance sold for 38,400 dollars (£28,000) — 64 times the estimate.

A Vivienne Tam plaid dress from a 2007 awards presentation in Dublin sold for 93,750 dollars (£70,000), a minidress from the same designer worn on stage for 83,200 dollars (£62,000), and an Agent Provocateur bra and red bow from the You Know I’m No Good music video sold for 25,600 dollars (£19,000).

Her petal pink ballet slippers fetched between $12,500 and $14,000 (£9,000-£14,000).

After Winehouse’s death, a metal street sign saying “Camden Square” with handwritten tributes paying respect to her sold for 19,200 USD (£14,000).

The Life and Career of Amy Winehouse auction will benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was established in her memory by Winehouse’s parents to assist young people suffering from addiction.

Winehouse, a Grammy winner, was one of her defining stars.