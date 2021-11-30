Amy Walsh of Emmerdale is concerned about her acting career after being rendered ‘unable to walk.’

Amy Walsh, who plays Amy in Emmerdale, says she was unable to walk after suffering from pelvic girdle pain during her pregnancy.

Amy, who portrays Tracy Metcalfe on the ITV soap, is expecting her first child with Toby-Alexander Smith of EastEnders.

After being diagnosed with polycystic ovaries, a disorder that affects a woman’s eggs, Amy didn’t think she’d be able to have children.

Her midwife told her she had a “textbook pregnancy,” which she described as “fortunate.”

“I was scared that having polycystic ovaries might effect things,” Amy told OK! magazine. “But I had the sugar glucose test for gestational diabetes and it came out good.”

“I felt great for three weeks and then I experienced pelvic girdle discomfort, which was awful.”

She “couldn’t even walk” on certain days because of the anguish.

“I was really sad, and it got up to 25 weeks, and I was thinking, ‘I’m not going to be able to do the rest of the pregnancy,'” she continued.

“‘How will I get to work?’ I couldn’t even get to the bathroom because it was so horrible! I couldn’t even walk some days.

“I opted to see a physiotherapist and an osteopath, and keeping up with that has been the finest thing I’ve done.”

PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) is a condition that alters the way a woman’s ovaries function.

The major symptoms, according to the NHS, are irregular periods and excess androgen, which implies the body has high levels of “male” hormones.

The ovaries grow as well, with multiple fluid-filled sacs (follicles) around the eggs.

Because these sacs are frequently unable to release an egg, ovulation does not occur.

It’s impossible to say how many women have PCOS, although it’s considered to affect roughly one in every ten women in the United Kingdom.