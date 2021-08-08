Amy Duggar King Shares Breastfeeding Photos and Talks About Her Son’s “Incredible” Bond: “Love In Every Drop”

Amy Duggar King is talking about her breastfeeding journey and how it helped her form a “amazing” bond with her baby.

The star of “19 Kids and Counting” marked World Breastfeeding Week by posting a collection of images taken by Morgan Emery of her nursing her 22-month-old son, Daxton, on Instagram.

In the caption on Friday, King wrote, “Love in every drop.”

The 34-year-old niece of Jim Bob and Michele Duggar said in a new interview with People that she was initially hesitant to try nursing and was “nervous” during her first attempt.

“I believe that fed is the greatest. “Let me just be clear about that,” King said to the news organization. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to try breastfeeding at first. I was apprehensive about it. But he clung to us from the time he was born, and we haven’t looked back.”

While King admitted that breastfeeding is a “time-consuming” and “at times taxing” practice that makes her “feel like a glorified dairy cow,” she believes the advantages far outweigh the challenges.

“However, what a lovely voyage it has been. “I have a wonderful bond with Daxton,” she stated.

King also stated that she intends to continue breastfeeding Daxton until he becomes two years old in two months, but that she will decide whether or not to do so after that.

In September 2015, she and her spouse, Dillon King, married. They had their first child four years later, on Oct. 9, 2019, through cesarean section. She told People in June that she had “always wanted to be a boy mom” when she revealed the sex of her son.

“I can only image how beefed-up the Power Wheels will be because Dillon produces lifted trucks. We can’t wait for this energetic little ball to arrive!” At the moment, King stated.

Last year, in honor of Daxton’s first birthday, King sent an emotional statement along with a video that chronicled her journey, from her pregnancy announcement through her son’s most recent milestone. The former TLC performer claimed that the day Daxton arrived, her life transformed.

“To the c-section, the 8-month vertigo, breastfeeding, late-night restless nights, greasy hair, and laughing…

Every time he wraps his hand around my finger, his beautiful red hair!!” she stated, her heart skips a beat.

King revealed that she cried while watching the slideshow of images she had put together, admitting that she had already cried a few times. Brief News from Washington Newsday.