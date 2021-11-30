Amy Dowden of Strictly comes to live with Tom Fletcher after a health crisis.

Amy Dowden of Strictly Come Dancing was rushed to the hospital after a serious health crisis.

After being rushed to hospital in the back of an ambulance, the professional dancer, 31, was forced to withdraw from the live Strictly show at the weekend.

Her husband Ben Jones is working away from home and she is now living with her dance partner Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna.

After many fans noticed she was missing from Saturday night’s event, Amy opened up to fans on Instagram about the situation.

According to the Mirror Online, the Welsh dancer was removed from the program with partner Tom the week before, but the show’s professionals are still anticipated to be in the audience every week and participate in the group dances on Sunday’s results show.

The 31-year-old stated she is “recovering really well” and that the Fletchers and Strictly contestant Sara Davies are taking good care of her.

“Thanks for all the messages over the weekend,” Amy wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I was unable to attend the event due to an unforeseen Crohn’s flare-up and hospitalization, during which I received exceptional treatment.”

“I’m recovering well and am receiving excellent care, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the dance floor.” Thank you so much to the amazing @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for looking after me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school).

“To the Fletchers, who made sure I had everything I needed at the hospital and have now brought me back to their home, where the entire family is showering me with love, care, burnt toast (Tom), an endless supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes and @tomfletcher sock options, and lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy, and Max.”

“Thank you very much; they were truly sent to me.”

“I adore you,” Dianne Buswell remarked.

Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice each responded with a succession of love hearts.

“Omg you’re looking so much better than when I last saw you when we closed the doors on the ambulance,” Sara Davies, a Dragon’s Den star, told Amy.

