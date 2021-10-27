Amy Coney Barrett Is About To Play A Critical Role On Abortion One Year Later.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett will mark her one-year anniversary as a member of the United States Supreme Court on Wednesday, as the nation’s top court prepares to hear high-profile cases.

Barrett was sworn in as a member of the Supreme Court on October 27, 2020, after a contentious nomination process that culminated in her confirmation by the Senate just eight days before the presidential election.

The 49-year-old has strengthened the right wing of the Supreme Court and helped to form a 6-3 conservative majority that has seen Chief Justice John Roberts increasingly marginalized in split decisions.

Barrett’s appointment has had a significant impact on the Court’s makeup. The Court has had six conservative justices and three liberals since September of last year, effectively moving it to the right.

Previously, the Court was split 5-4 between conservatives and liberals, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts serving as the pivotal swing vote, siding with the liberals in several key issues.

However, now that there are five additional conservatives on the Court, Roberts’ authority has eroded. The Supreme Court refused to issue a stay of a contentious six-week abortion ban in Texas on September 1 by a 5-4 vote. Barrett joined the majority, while Roberts joined the liberals in the minority.

Roe’s FutureBarrett’s vote will very certainly determine the future of abortion rights in the United States.

Barrett avoided commenting on the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which established a constitutional right to abortion, during her confirmation hearings last year. At the time, many claimed that Barrett’s confirmation would jeopardize abortion rights.

In an unusual decision to expedite the judicial process, the Supreme Court has agreed to review the Texas abortion ban and will hear a case next month. Texas lawyers had requested the justices to consider overturning Roe v. Wade and the succeeding case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey, but they have declined for the time being.

However, if a majority of the justices rule that a six-week abortion ban is constitutional, the Court’s judgment in the Texas case might have serious repercussions for Roe. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Court will consider a direct challenge to Roe later this year.

