Amy Coney Barrett Delivers a Surprising Killer Blow to Vaccine Opponents.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett of the Supreme Court delivered a stunning setback to those seeking to overturn COVID vaccine mandates on Thursday, dismissing a challenge to a college’s mandate without comment.

A group of eight Indiana University students petitioned the Supreme Court for an emergency order against their school’s vaccine mandate. Barrett reviewed the motion and refused it as the supervisor of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Barrett declined to refer the case to the entire nine-judge court and provided no reason for her decision, which could have far-reaching consequences for vaccine mandates across the country.

The plaintiffs, who were represented by conservative attorney James Bopp Jr., had failed to persuade district and circuit court justices that their case was valid.

On August 6, Bopp filed an emergency injunction request, which Barrett denied on Thursday.

That ruling could foreshadow how the Supreme Court would decide on the constitutionality of vaccine requirements.

The students claimed that Indiana University’s demand violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection guarantee.

Barrett, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, is sure to disappoint conservatives and others who oppose vaccine mandates or vaccination in general, but her decision is precedent-setting.

Though Barrett did not provide a justification for denying the application, U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty, a Trump appointment, ruled against the students in June, citing the 1905 decision Jacobson v. Massachusetts.

In that instance, the Supreme Court supported states’ authority to compel immunizations. Smallpox was the sickness in consideration at the time. Later cases, such as Zucht v. King (1921), expanded on Jacobson’s precedent, holding that a school system in San Antonio, Texas, could remove kids who had not obtained needed immunizations.

“To address the question today, the court journeys back in time to 1905: a time before the present tiers of constitutional analysis (strict scrutiny and rational basis) and a time when the smallpox epidemic was raging,” Judge Leichty wrote in June.

“That year, the Supreme Court of the United States issued a landmark decision in response to this question,” he explained. Later, the 7th Circuit’s three-judge panel ruled. This is a condensed version of the information.