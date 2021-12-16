Amtrak’s beleaguered Northeast Corridor is expected to benefit from an influx of funds from the Infrastructure Bill.

The nation’s passenger and freight rail lines will receive more than $60 billion in funding from President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, and Amtrak will make its largest investment in rail in its history to repair and build new projects across the country.

According to The Associated Press, Amtrak’s Northeast corridor projects include a new Hudson River tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey, the replacement of the Baltimore and Potomac River Tunnel, and a new bridge connecting Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

Many of the projects have been in the works for a long time, long before the epidemic dramatically reduced the number of people going to work every day, and the infrastructure law’s funding will enable many of them to be completed.

Over the next five years, the law guaranteed $66 billion in rail money, with some going to Amtrak and some going to the Federal Railroad Administration to pay other programs. Annual appropriations could go as high as $100 billion, depending on congressional authorizations.

Amtrak hopes to add nearly 160 new communities to its service by 2035, accommodating an additional 20 million passengers.

Amtrak and the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority (NNEPRA), which operates Amtrak’s famed Downeaster line that runs from Boston to Maine, remained optimistic about the future of passenger rail travel as the pandemic forced many individuals to leave big cities and begin working from home.

More individuals who live further away from their workplaces may have to commute again in the future, and train services such as Amtrak could be a popular choice, according to the corporations. As a demographic, many young people are moving away from cars and toward public transportation, according to NNEPRA executive director Patricia Quinn.

Sean Jeans-Gail, vice president of the Rail Passengers Association, a rail advocacy group in Washington, D.C., said, “We need to make hay while the sun shines because we’ve never earned that much money as an industry.”

Outside of the Northeast, rail supporters anticipate the resumption of service between New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, which was disrupted by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Municipal leaders in Maine, for example, want the Downeaster's Boston-to-Brunswick service to be expanded to other regions of the state.