Amtrak train leaps tracks, killing three people and injuring 50 more.

Seven carriages on the Empire Builder train from Chicago to Seattle derailed near Joplin, Montana, at about 4 p.m. local time, according to Amtrak. On board were 146 passengers and 16 crew members.

Three carriages fully flipped over and were removed from the train, according to passengers, who described the disaster as “severe turbulence on a plane.”

Six counties sent rescuers to the area, and five hospitals were prepared to receive injured passengers. A number of medical helicopters were also on standby.

At least three individuals were murdered and “well over” 50 people were injured, according to Amanda Frickel, disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Montana.

On Saturday evening, she verified that everyone alive had been rescued from the wreckage.

The accident occurred roughly 200 miles north of Helena, the state capital, and about 30 miles from the Canadian border in a sparsely inhabited area.

Officials separated the survivors into two groups and attempted to compile a list of persons who had been on the train. After their medical requirements were met, emergency personnel intended to place patients in hotels.

“We are working with local authorities to transfer injured passengers and securely evacuate all other passengers,” Amtrak added.

Megan Vandervest, a Minneapolis resident who was travelling to see a friend in Seattle, boarded the train on Friday night in Minneapolis.

She told the New York Times that she was napping in the first car when she was jerked awake on Saturday afternoon.

“My first reaction was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I’d heard of trains derailing,” she explained. “My second reaction was, ‘Wow, that’s insane.’ We wouldn’t go off the rails. That just doesn’t happen.”

The carriage of Ms Vandervest remained completely on the tracks.

