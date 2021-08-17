Amrullah Saleh, the former Afghan vice president, declares his opposition to the Taliban, saying, “I Am Caretaker President.”

Amrullah Saleh, Afghanistan’s expelled first vice president, pledged to fight the Taliban on Twitter on Tuesday, announcing himself as the country’s caretaker president.

As the Taliban moved on Kabul and eventually took power, Afghanistan’s ex-president Ashraf Ghani fled the country over the weekend. Saleh said that he is now the acting president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, citing the country’s 2004 constitution, because Ghani remains in exile outside of the country in an unknown place.

“In the absence, escape, resignation, or death of the President, the FVP [first vice president]becomes the caretaker President,” Saleh tweeted on Tuesday. I am currently the lawful caretaker President of my country. I’m reaching out to all of the world’s leaders to gain their support and agreement.”

Clarification: According to the Afg constitution, the FVP takes over as President in the event of the President’s absence, resignation, or death. I am the rightful President of my country and am now inside it. I’m reaching out to all of the world’s leaders to gain their support and agreement.

August 17, 2021 — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2)

Before joining Ghani’s election team in 2019, Saleh served as Ghani’s state minister for security reforms and as interior minister. The results of that year’s election were not formally published until February 2020, when Ghani was declared the winner. The next month, he was sworn in as president, with Saleh as first vice president and Sarwar Danish as second vice president.

Saleh said on Tuesday that arguing with President Joe Biden was “futile.” He stated that it was up to the Afghan people to show that their country “isn’t Vietnam” and that the Taliban is “not even close” to the Vietcong.

He stated that, “unlike the United States and NATO,” the Afghan people had not given up hope in their future. His message continued, “Useless caveats are terminated.” “BECOME A PART OF THE RESISTANCE.”

In recent days, Saleh has made a number of controversial claims on Twitter. He wrote on Sunday that he would “never, ever, and under no circumstances” bow to the Taliban.

“I will not let the millions of people who listened to me down. With Taliban, I’ll never be under one roof. He went on to say, “NEVER.”

Last week, Saleh also wrote about a security meeting. This is a condensed version of the information.