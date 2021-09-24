Among Trump’s advisers are Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows. 1/6 House Committee has issued a subpoena.

On Thursday, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol issued subpoenas to four former Trump advisers.

The subpoenas are looking for testimony and records from the days preceding up to January 6. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, and former Department of Defense officer Kash Patel have all been served with subpoenas.

In a statement, committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said, “The Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack, as well as issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures, rules, or regulations.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.