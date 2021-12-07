Among the survivors is a 10-month-old baby. When the building collapses, the father is killed in the blast.

According to the Associated Press, rescue crews recovered a newborn and its parents from an apartment building explosion in southern France on Tuesday, with the kid and its mother surviving and being treated for injuries.

The blast occurred in a three-story structure in Sanary-sur-Mer, a coastal hamlet southeast of Marseille. The explosion happened around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to EuroNews. The collapse was audible up to five kilometres distant.

The father of the 10-month-old baby was discovered dead at the scene, resting at the baby’s side. According to the Associated Press, the mother is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

Two other people who could have been killed in the blast are still missing. The two people missing, according to GMA News Online, are an elderly woman and her son.

Captain Aurelia Mannaioni of the fire department told the Associated Press that sniffer dogs assisted in the search for the family among the debris. Hearing the child’s cries also assisted in locating them.

Colonel Eric Grohin of the provincial fire department told The Local France that the infant was “doing great” after being taken in by emergency services and that it took around two hours to pull it out.

According to The Local France, three more persons were hurt in the incident and were taken to the hospital. The explosion also caused significant damage to two nearby structures.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated by authorities. While all of the buildings in Sanary-sur-historic Mer’s district were old, the fallen structure “was in no way deteriorated,” according to Mayor Daniel Alsters. Sanary-sur-Mer, also known as Sanary, is a town in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of southern France with a population of around 16,000 people, located between the port towns of Marseille and Toulon. It was named one of the “best retirement destinations in the area” by International Living. The origin of the explosion was not immediately known, but first responders reported a strong odor of gas when they arrived at the scene, according to regional authorities.

Prefect Evence Richard, the top government official in southern France’s Var department, said the baby’s cries and sniffer dogs helped determine its whereabouts amid the rubble.

“At various points, the infant began to cry,” he explained. “An first localisation was possible as a result of this, which the dogs corroborated.” The father’s body, according to regional fire chief Colenol Eric Grohin, was discovered. This is a condensed version of the information.