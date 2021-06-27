Among the National Cat Awards finalists, cats who care take the lead.

This year’s Cats Protection National Cat Awards are led by a group of loving felines.

The list for 2021 is dominated by feline pals who have helped humans through tough times, including one cat that visits a neighboring memorial garden to console mourners.

Purina Better Together, Furr-ever Friends, Most Caring Cat, Outstanding Rescue Cat, and Purina Better Together are the four categories for this year’s event, which is sponsored by Purina.

Minty, from Holywell, Flintshire, is one of the candidates, having lost one of his legs after being hit by a car.

Minty’s human friend, Connor Raven, is six years old and suffers from significant learning disabilities as well as various medical issues.

When things get tough, the pet rushes to Connor’s rescue, stroking his face on his palm and even helping his friend learn to climb the stairs.

Connor’s mother, Siobhan Cobb, said, “Minty would spend hours jumping one step at a time, stopping to enable Connor to catch up.”

“Watching him patiently assist Connor to do something he found so tough was fantastic.

“Connor can be obnoxious, and his physical issues make him shaky and clumsy. Many pets would understandably keep their distance from Connor, but not Minty; when Connor is in need, Minty is there like a shot.”

Paddy, a wonderful cat from Cheshire, visits Co-op Funeralcare’s Mayfields Remembrance Park near his home on a daily basis to console mourners.

“He’s a very calm and friendly cat, and we’ve heard some great anecdotes about how having him around has helped people cope through a difficult day,” said Stuart, the cat’s owner.

“He’s very dedicated to his day job, and if it’s 6 p.m. and he’s not home, I’ll get in the car and drive down to the cemetery.”

“When I open the car door and call his name, he rushes out and jumps in, eager to get home for his tea.”

Meanwhile, Caroline and Damon Green discovered Bruno, a Leeds native, after their five-day-old daughter Freyja died.

Caroline and Damon discovered an abandoned box of four while trying to live with their sadness. (This is a brief piece.)