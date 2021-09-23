Ammunition was discovered inside a passenger’s luggage at the airport, and the man claims his wife packed it by accident.

Security authorities at the airport prevented a guy from boarding a flight Tuesday morning after discovering 12 rounds of ammunition inside his luggage. The man claimed his wife packed it by mistake.

According to Indian Express, the 45-year-old man was traveling from Pune airport in the Indian state of Maharashtra to Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh when the scanner revealed that his suitcase included 12 live rounds of 0.32 caliber.

During an interrogation, officials discovered that the man worked as a security contractor in Bhosari, a Pune suburb, and that he had the necessary license to maintain firearms.

The cartridges were discovered after a routine luggage inspection, according to deputies. The man was turned over to police officers at the Vimantal police station, who are investigating the incident.

“In the Bhosari MIDC area, the man owns a security firm. He produced all of the required guns licenses. His wife had erroneously packed the cartridges in the bag during the haste of packing the luggage, he told us,” Bharat Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Vimantal police station, told the Indian Express.

The passenger was served with a notice, according to Pankaj Deshmukh, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

“He has a legitimate weapons license from the state of Uttar Pradesh, and he surrendered his weapon there, but the live ammunition stayed with him. He put the cartridges in his travel bag by accident when packing. The deputy stated, “We have confirmed his license and credentials.”

A guy was arrested in October 2013 at John F. Kennedy International Airport when it was discovered in his luggage that he was carrying two handguns, two rifles, and high-capacity magazines.

The man, named as Keenan Draughon of Clarksville, Tennessee, was about to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was apprehended by officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Only unloaded firearms are permitted in checked luggage, according to US Transportation Security Administration regulations.