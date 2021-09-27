Amir Khan claims that American Airlines’ decision to kick him off a flight was racially motivated.

Amir Khan, a British boxer, said he “absolutely” believes his removal from an internal United States flight, just days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, was racially motivated.

Before being hauled off an American Airlines flight from New York to Colorado on September 18, the former world light-welterweight champion stated he felt like he was being “picked on.”

Khan, 34, told Sky News in the United Kingdom on Monday that he was instructed to get off the plane after a member of his party was told his mask “wasn’t high enough.”

Khan, a Muslim with Pakistani ancestry, said his skin color “certainly” had a role in his being requested to exit the plane.

He went on to characterize himself as an Asian lad, a term used in the United Kingdom to describe persons who are from or have ancestors from the Indian subcontinent.

“I just feel like I was treated pretty badly,” he told Sky News presenter Kay Burley. “It was a week after 9/11, and things were a little bit tense, but to be picked on, two Asian boys who are sat in the front, being taken out in front of a full plane, it’s rather embarrassing really.”

When asked if he believed his removal off the plane was due to his skin tone, Khan replied, “I’m not saying that,” but “I think it might have something to do with it.”

“Perhaps the air stewardess and the crew didn’t feel safe with me sitting in the front.”

When questioned again if his dismissal was racially motivated, Khan reinforced his statement, saying, “Definitely, and I stand by that.”

American Airlines disputed Khan’s version of events in a statement released after the incident, saying that two passengers were removed because they did not “comply” with instructions.

“Prior to taking off on September 18, American Airlines Flight 700, operating service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), returned to the gate to deplane two customers who allegedly failed to comply with multiple crew member requests,” the statement read.

“Place cell phones in airplane mode and comply with federal face-covering standards to stow bags.

“Our customer service staff has contacted Mr.

