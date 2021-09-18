Amid the Delta Variant, Manhattan businesses are still struggling to recover from the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on businesses all throughout New York City. Restaurants in Manhattan, which rely on the lunch rush from employees of surrounding office buildings, have been hit particularly hard by the downturn.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, a fourth of ground-floor stores in Lower Manhattan are available for rent as a result of the pandemic. Meanwhile, just about a third of the storefronts on Herald Square are available.

Although businesses in all parts of Manhattan have seen a drop in consumers as a result of the pandemic, those in Midtown have apparently suffered the most.

“Of all the neighborhoods of Manhattan, Midtown has certainly been the hardest hit,” said Jeffrey Roseman, a retail real estate broker with Newmark.

“When you think of other office-centric regions, whether it’s all the way downtown, Flatiron, or Hudson Yards, there’s a lot of residential surrounding those areas that helps keep those markets afloat. For the most part, Midtown is a one-trick pony. It’s largely offices and hotels, which have also suffered from the tourism slump.”

While some businesses in Manhattan have been forced to close due to the pandemic, others are focusing on the vacant locations.

In Manhattan, restaurants such as Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Sonic, and Shake Shack have inked new lease deals.

While the number of consumers in midtown has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, Stephen Smittle, senior vice president of operations for Le Pain Quotidien, expects that they will soon.

“Our thinking is that Midtown New York will return to a level that may not be 100 percent pre-pandemic, but based on the evidence we’ve gathered, I believe Midtown will return to a prominent level,” Smittle said.