Amid the COVID Vaccine ‘Propaganda’ Scandal, a 1972 Big Bird Vaccination Video Resurfaces.

After the iconic Sesame Street character was accused of “propaganda” for promoting the COVID-19 vaccine, a clip of Big Bird getting vaccinated from 1972 has resurfaced.

Big Bird approaches a line of children waiting to get a measles vaccine in the video, which was released by an account called MuppetWiki. Above them is a notice that reads: “Don’t put it off. Vaccinate.” “I already know what I’m going to do,” he says. “I’m going to line up.” Big Bird gets immunized in a 1972 photograph. twitter.com/M2mdmmjZ0N November 6, 2021 — Muppet Wiki (@MuppetWiki) The archival video has been viewed over 1.5 million times since it was posted to Twitter on Saturday evening. It happened on the same day that the character tweeted that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, causing some anti-vaccine and anti-mandate activists to object.

The tweet was made on the same day that CNN conducted a town hall with Elmo and Rosita from Sesame Street answering concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine for children and families.

Big Bird discussed the vaccine with Dr. Sanjay Gupta and TV presenter Erica Hill during the town hall. He claimed that he was afraid of needles and so was afraid of the shot. Big Bird was soothed by Gupta and Hill, who both said they understand the fear of immunizations and offered advise to children who might be anxious about getting the shot.

"Today, I received the COVID-19 immunization! My wing is a little uncomfortable, but it will provide an extra defensive boost to my body, which will keep me and others healthy," Big Bird's Saturday tweet read. "Ms. @EricaRHill went so far as to say that I've been taking immunizations since I was a baby bird. I was completely unaware!"

Because Big Bird was conceived as a six-year-old, he will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine, which was formally recommended by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel last week.