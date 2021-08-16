Amid Taliban Takeover, the Pentagon Announces a Plan to Relocate 22,000 Afghani Asylum Seekers.

Following President Joe Biden’s speech today, the Pentagon declared its desire to settle 22,000 Afghani asylum seekers who fought alongside the US during the country’s 20-year war.

The individuals are prescreened to enter the country prior to settlement, according to Defense Intelligence Director Garry Reid, and are allowed to enter under the condition of full immigration processing upon arrival. Settlement would begin in Fort Bliss, Texas, and Camp McCoy, Wisconsin, according to Reid.

If Afghani residents who supported US military efforts are left in the nation after the Taliban takeover, they may risk violence and murder, according to this website.

Following this announcement, Reid stated that the current focus has switched to the evacuation of embassy personnel, American citizens, and allies from Kabul. Aircraft have flown in and out of the nation, delivering American goods in and out.

“If we can stabilize the situation in Kabul, we expect to ramp up the pace,” Reid added. “Our military personnel in Kabul is collaborating with the ambassador and his team to plan future airlift operations in the coming days.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.