Amid Omicron, De Blasio explains the NYC Vaccine Mandate for Kids to ‘Give Parents A Sense of Urgency.’

One of the main reasons New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded the city’s vaccine mandate to cover children aged 5-11 was to “provide parents a feeling of urgency” in the face of the Omicron variant’s spread.

“Vaccination rates for older children—those aged 12 and up—are currently over 80%. So I believe we’ll get there with the younger kids, but I’m trying to instill a sense of urgency in the parents,” De Blasio said on CNN’s New Day on Tuesday. “This isn’t the fall; we’re dealing with a new reality.” This is the season of winter. During the winter, COVID rises. It’s time to be inoculated, Omicron, for the big Christmas festivities.” In New York City, seven cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variety have been discovered thus far.

“Parents, this is the time—and as a parent myself, I’m saying this—we need to have our children vaccinated,” he continued.

In order to participate in indoor dining, indoor fitness, or indoor entertainment in New York City, anyone aged 12 and up must show documentation of receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

De Blasio said on Monday that the city’s “Key to NYC” program would be expanded to encompass youngsters aged 5 to 11 starting December 14.

Starting December 27, persons aged 12 and up will be needed to produce proof that they have been completely vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Kids aged 5 to 11 will only need to produce documentation of one dosage because they only became eligible for the vaccine last month.

According to Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi, the city’s case rates are now highest among youngsters aged 5 to 11.

As of Tuesday, at least 47.1 percent of children aged 5 to 17 have gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccination, with 36 percent having received all three doses.

Although the mayor is taking initiatives to raise vaccination rates among youngsters, he has refrained from making immunization mandatory for students to attend school.

