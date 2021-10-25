Amid mask refusal, Florida lawmakers are urging DeSantis to withdraw his nomination for Surgeon General.

Senator Tina Polsky of Florida joined colleagues in demanding that Governor Ron DeSantis withdraw his contentious candidacy for state surgeon general after the doctor refused to wear a mask during a meeting with Polsky over the weekend.

On Monday afternoon, Polsky told MSNBC, “I think the outcome should be that his candidacy is withdrawn.” “I don’t want this guy to be surgeon general.” “His nomination should simply be withdrawn,” she continued. “This individual is unfit for the position of surgeon general.” He didn’t seem to care about my health, so I’m not sure how he’ll look after the health of 21 million Floridians.” In September, DeSantis appointed Dr. Joseph Lapado as the state’s top health official, an appointment that drew its own criticism.

Lapado is not trained in epidemiology or infectious disease as a cardiology expert.

The doctor has also been accused of spreading false information about COVID-19. He has publicly questioned vaccine efficacy and opposed mask use and vaccine mandates.

Lapado met with Polsky at her office over the weekend to get her vote ahead of his confirmation process, but he was asked to leave when he refused to wear a mask as she requested.

Polsky, who covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and will begin chemotherapy the following week.

Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Republican, chastised the surgeon general in a memo to all state senators and staffers, calling his actions “disappointing given Senator Polsky’s current health challenges” and adding that “it shouldn’t take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each other’s level of comfort with social interactions during a pandemic.”

Simpson responded, "What happened in Senator Polsky's office was inappropriate and will not be condoned in the Senate." "While the Senate does not require senators and personnel to wear masks, they can request social separation and masking within their own offices." Visitors to the Senate who do not comply with these demands will be asked to leave." Polsky said she was "overjoyed" to have Simpson's support and that she now feels she has the support of "the Senate as a whole." I owe you a debt of gratitude.