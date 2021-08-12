Amid an increase in COVID cases, Louisiana hospitals are turning away heart attack and stroke patients.

The Associated Press reported that hospitals in Louisiana are starting to turn away heart attack and stroke patients, as well as those with other life-threatening crises, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases that is straining capacity.

Last week, the state became an infection hotspot, with a record number of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations. Almost 2,900 people are currently in Louisiana hospitals as current virus patients, while facilities have halted elective operations and other non-life-threatening care. The state has the fourth-lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccination in the country, with little more than 37 percent of persons fully vaccinated.

“We’re striving to deliver the best consistent treatment we can,” said neurologist Robin Davis, “but we need additional hands to do that.”

Davis works at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana, and has been volunteering her time there on her days off.

“One of our nurses’ main concerns is that the volume of patients is forcing us to construct beds where none previously existed. We’re having to identify providers who haven’t been in place before.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Davis concentrated on her speciality, treating epilepsy patients, prior to the newest COVID-19 outbreak. As the number of viral patients at her hospital continues to rise, she has taken on extra responsibilities as a nurse, janitor, and orderly.

Davis, who has been coming in on off days to provide some respite to Ochsner Medical Center’s overloaded nurses, said, “I was providing bed baths on Sunday, emptying trash cans, changing linens, moving patients to MRI.”

The fast spread of COVID-19 infections across the United States is straining hospitals across the country, particularly in Louisiana. According to state health officials, the number of illnesses may not reach a peak for several weeks.

On a recent day at Ochsner, health-care workers hurried up and down the halls, donning and donning protective gear as they entered each new area of the hospital. Patients lay pallid and immobile in dozens of ICU rooms, tubes down their throats, as beeping machines pumped medications into their systems and ventilators forced air into their failing lungs. As they rushed to, health care contractors brought in from other hospitals immediately became acquainted with a new setting. This is a condensed version of the information.