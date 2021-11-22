Amid a surge at the southern border, Rick Scott calls for an investigation of migrant vetting.

Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a Republican, introduced legislation on Thursday that would require the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General to look into the “vetting and processing” of migrants apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) personnel at the southwest border.

Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Rob Portman of Ohio, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Mike Lee of Utah are all co-sponsors of the bill.

The plan comes amid a rise in immigration, with CBP encountering almost 1.6 million migrants at the southern border since February, following President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Since August, when CBP reported a monthly high of over 213,600 crossings, the number of monthly interactions has steadily decreased, with October’s total of 164,300 crossings.

Nonetheless, that figure is more than double the total reported between October and January of this year.

“My bill, the Upholding the Law at Our Border Act,” Scott said in a statement, “requires an urgent inquiry to assure appropriate vetting and processing of everybody who enters into our country.” “Just this year, approximately 1.7 million people have been apprehended at our southern border, with essentially no immigrant verification procedure in place.” On November 8, CBS reported that the US administration planned to send court paperwork to 78,000 migrants who had crossed the border without authorization earlier in the year but had not been processed for deportation. Migrants would obtain legal paperwork urging them to appear before immigration judges as a result of this move.

Due to a lack of resources at the start of the influx, border officials began issuing “notices to report” to certain migrant crossers in March, rather than “notices to appear.” Those who have received a “notice to appear” must appear before an immigration judge by a specific date or risk being deported. Those who have received a “notice to report” must go to an ICE office in their area within 60 days to complete official processing.

According to CBS, the “notice to report” does not put them in deportation proceedings and takes around 10 minutes to prepare. The “notice to appear,” on the other hand, takes between 60 and 90 minutes to put together.

Senators want to gain more insight into current migration patterns through Scott’s probe bill. This is a condensed version of the information.