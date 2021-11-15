Amid a statewide spike in cases, NYC health officials are urging everyone to get COVID boosters.

According to the Associated Press, New York City health officials recommended physicians to provide a COVID-19 booster shot to anybody aged 18 or older on Monday, since New York state has seen a statewide surge in cases during the past two weeks.

Since Halloween, the number of people testing positive each day has grown by 40% statewide. According to the Associated Press, New York had averaged 5,282 new cases per day over the previous seven days as of Sunday.

Adults seeking a booster injection in New York City should not be turned away, according to the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. People must have worked as a