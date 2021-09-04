Amid a COVID outbreak in Texas schools, doctors say Governor Abbott has failed them.

Concerned about the state’s mask ban and vaccine regulations, several doctors in Texas have advocated holding state leaders liable for COVID deaths as the disease spreads.

“Governor [Greg] Abbott has betrayed the people of Texas. “A Republican state legislature has failed us,” said David Portugal, a Sugarland, Texas, cardiologist, at a Committee to Protect Health Care webinar on Friday, according to Houston Public Media. “These officials should be held accountable, and they should be asked to explain how they can justify killing their fellow Texans.”

Abbott and Republican lawmakers, according to Portugal, are obstructing efforts to protect children in schools from COVID.

According to NewsWest9, “Governor Abbott and Republican legislatures are prohibiting local schools and communities from enacting the simplest cost-effective precautions that can protect children, neighbors, and loved ones, and these are simply masks and vaccinations.”

According to the most recent data from the Texas Department of Health, total kid COVID cases in Texas schools reached 51,904 as of Friday.

Mask mandates are in place in about 8.5 percent of Texas’ 1,247 public school districts, including five of the state’s largest districts, which account for more than 10% of the state’s 5.4 million pupils.

In light of the rising number of COVID cases in schools and the state’s overburdened health-care system, Portugal and other doctors, including members of the Committee to Protect Health Care, have urged Abbott to lift the restriction on mask and vaccine regulations.

"'It's a human problem.' Texas physicians and public health authorities are attempting to lead and protect their patients, but Governor Abbott and the Republican legislature are standing in their way,' Dr. Portugal stated.

According to Houston Public Media, “Hospital employees and resources are stretched to the breaking point.” Elena Jimenez-Gutierrez, an internal medicine physician in San Antonio, acknowledged as much. “Every day, doctors and other health care workers see how many Texans, especially many children, are getting sick needlessly when we know this disease can be prevented.”

According to Texas Department of Health data, there are now 322 staffed ICU beds and 7,390 staffed hospital beds available statewide.

