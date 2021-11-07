Americans would pay more to heat their homes, according to Biden’s Energy Secretary: ‘This Is Going to Happen.’

Due to rising gas prices and the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned on Sunday that Americans can expect to pay more to heat their homes this winter.

“This will take place. This year’s price will be higher than last year’s “On CNN’s State of the Union, Granholm remarked.

“We are in a little advantageous position, at least in comparison to Europe, because their natural gas suffocation is severe. However, we have the same difficulty with fuels as we do with supply chains: oil and gas corporations are not flipping the switch as quickly as demand requires “she continued.

In order to assist alleviate excessive costs, the Biden administration has concentrated on both “immediate-term and long-term” options, such as investing in sustainable energy, according to Granholm.

Because of supply chain concerns created by the Covid-19 epidemic, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Americans should expect higher heating expenses this winter. Last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a report estimating that natural gas-heating families in the United States will spend an average of $746 this winter, up 30% from the previous one. Prices for retail natural gas are likely to reach new highs not seen since the winter of 2005-2006.

In total, the EIA estimates that households will spend 54% more on propane, 43% more on home heating oil, 30% more on natural gas, and 6% more on electric heating this winter than they did last.

“Our projections are based on high retail energy prices—many of which are already multiyear highs—and slightly higher energy use per household than the previous winter. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, many energy prices fell to multi-year lows last year “According to the report,

According to Granholm, the EIA will announce a new forecast on rising gas prices on Tuesday.

The energy secretary also stated on Sunday that the Biden administration “hopes” that gasoline prices in some parts of the country do not exceed $4 per gallon anytime soon, while also stating that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This is a condensed version of the information.