Americans support requiring proof of protection against COVID-19, according to a vaccine passport survey.

A new poll suggests that vaccine passports are gaining popularity in the United States, despite an increase of positive COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible Delta form.

In a survey done by the travel website Upgraded Points in early June, 81.8 percent of respondents in the United States said vaccine passports were a good idea. In the meanwhile, 54.9 percent of those polled believed that hotels, airlines, and other travel providers should require clients to show proof of flu vaccination.

According to the survey, 58 percent of respondents agree that the transportation industry, which includes cruise ships, buses, railroads, and airlines, should separate unprotected and vaccinated passengers.

Although there appears to be widespread support for vaccine passports, Upgraded Points CEO Alex Miller believes that if the survey had been conducted six months earlier, the results would have been different.

“Vaccine passports are becoming more and more of a reality with the passage of time, and they appear to be a possible path to normalcy,” Miller said.

“The more they are spoken about and even introduced, the more likely individuals are to obtain the vaccine, which will help with the overall goal of decreasing Covid-19 spread.”

Southwest Airlines, which saw sales increase in July, has blamed the Delta variation for a decline in bookings, and expects a 15% to 20% drop in revenue in August and September compared to 2019.

Southwest noted in its profit and revenue forecast that “the Company has lately observed a downturn in close-in reservations and an increase in close-in trip cancellations in August 2021, which are expected to be caused by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases related with the Delta variant.”