Americans “Can’t Wait That Long” for COVID Booster Shots, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Sunday that he is lobbying the federal government to allow Americans to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine sooner than the existing deadline, claiming that individuals “can’t wait that long.”

People should have a third shot eight months after getting their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to current recommendations.

As the Delta variation rages across the country, Hogan said on CBS’s Face the Nation that he’s pressing the federal government to approve booster doses more quickly.

“We’re working to accelerate that timeline because we want to start doing boosters for our nursing home residents and more folks in vulnerable demographics, and we’re currently planning in our state to do so. The governor, a Republican, stated, “We want to receive that final OK from the federal government.”

Hogan also wants the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve COVID-19 vaccinations in their entirety. Many people who have denied vaccinations have cited the fact that vaccines have not yet received full federal approval and have instead been delivered under an emergency use authorisation, according to him.

Hogan, a cancer survivor, said he had received his third vaccine dosage on Sunday. So far, the FDA has approved an additional dosage of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for “certain immunocompromised individuals” as an added layer of protection as illnesses rise.

Federal officials said on Wednesday that booster shots will be administered to the general population beginning the week of September 20.

“The available data clearly show that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decline over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and we are beginning to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease in association with the dominance of the Delta variant,” officials said in a press release.

According to the researchers, the eight-month timeframe mirrors current knowledge of when vaccine protection against serious illness may begin to wane.